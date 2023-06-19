Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it could pose a hurricane threat to the eastern Caribbean by Thursday and the Dominican Republic and Haiti by the weekend.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph at 5 p.m. Monday as it moved west across the Atlantic at 21 mph. Forecasters expect it to strengthen over the next two days, reaching Category 1 hurricane strength of 74 mph by Wednesday night as it nears the Lesser Antilles. Because of wind shear, the storm is not expected to strengthen into a Category 2 storm.
This infrared satellite image from Monday shows two systems in the Atlantic with potential to form into tropical depressions or storms.
NOAA via Tribune News Service
Bret is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday and unleash flooding, heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surge and waves, the center said. It is then expected to weaken slowly while still in the eastern Caribbean region, although the center warned that its forecast “remains a low confidence prediction.”
"Everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for this system and have their hurricane plan in place,” the center said.
The National Hurricane Center said there’s a possibility Bret could turn north or continue west into the Caribbean and threaten the Dominican Republic, Haiti and other islands.
“There continues to be larger than usual uncertainty,” the center said of the storm’s forecasted path.
Almost a century has gone by since a storm last strengthened into a hurricane in the tropical Atlantic in June, according to Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University. The last such storm recorded was Trinidad in 1933, he tweeted.
Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the 2023 season, formed earlier this month. It petered out after two days, never threatening landfall. Previously, a subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Basin in January.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast 12 to 17 named storms for this year's hurricane season. It said between five and nine of those storms could become hurricanes, including up to four major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.
A tropical disturbance that is trailing Bret has a 50% chance of formation, according to the National Hurricane Center.
How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes
How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes
When you’re facing a natural disaster of such epic proportions, it’s easy to feel powerless. Although there’s no way to completely avoid these dangerous storms, you can take measures to protect your home and family.
Stacker consulted official recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, Red Cross, and other experts to compile this comprehensive list of steps you should take to prepare for and recover from a hurricane.
Take the following steps to ensure you have everything you need the next time disaster strikes—and to ensure you’re able to return home, assess the damage, and begin to rebuild while staying safe. Remember: Even after the weather report clears, the negative effects of a hurricane can still linger.
From emergency supply kits to reporting losses, here are 30 ways to prepare for and recover from hurricanes.
Darwin Brandis // Shutterstock
#1. Make an emergency plan
No matter where you live, everyone should have an
emergency plan. Sit down with your family and friends to discuss how you will find shelter, where you will evacuate and how you will communicate in case of an emergency.
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#2. Put together an emergency kit
Every household should also have an
emergency supply kit ready, including a “go bag” for each person. That way, if you need to shelter in place or leave home in a hurry, you’ll have everything you need to stay safe and healthy.
Pixsooz // Shutterstock
#3. Assess risk factors in your area
Some states like Florida get hit by hurricanes every year, while others very rarely experience this type of storm. Do some research on your county to find out how often your area experiences tropical storms, then check
FEMA’s flood map to determine your risk of flooding.
ccpixx photography // Shutterstock
#4. Stockpile sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, and other useful supplies
Right before a hurricane makes landfall, home-improvement stores will be swamped by homeowners trying to purchase sandbags, plastic sheeting, and other supplies to keep floodwater out of the house. Store these supplies in a safe place ahead of time so you don’t have to join the mad dash.
PatGallery // Shutterstock
#5. Plan for your pets
Don’t overlook the nonhuman members of your family! If you have to evacuate, your pets will need to evacuate, too. Make sure they’re all microchipped and have identification tags—and make sure you have a plan for how to evacuate them.
absolutimages // Shutterstock
#6. Know your evacuation route
As soon as you hear that severe weather might be possible, start thinking about where you will go. Can you stay with friends or family? Do you need to make reservations at a hotel? Consider your route out of town, as well.
Darwin Brandis // Shutterstock
#7. Back up your electronics
Hurricanes can fill your home with floodwater, causing damage to computers, phones, and other electronic devices. Save important documents by uploading them to an online backup service or external hard drive that you take with you.
Nor Gal // Shutterstock
#8. Fill bottles with clean drinking water
Extreme weather can knock out utility service, so it’s best to prepare enough drinkable water to survive for several days without running water. You’ll need at least
one gallon of water per person per day for three days.
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#9. Keep your gas tank at least half full
If officials call for an evacuation, you’re going to want to leave immediately—not have to stop for gas along with everyone else. Don’t let your gas gauge dip below the halfway mark just to be safe.
tristan tan // Shutterstock
#11. Learn how to turn off your home's gas, water, and electricity
Local officials might warn residents to turn off their utilities ahead of a hurricane to prevent gas leaks and dangerous explosions. Make sure you know how to turn off your gas, water, and electric lines.
Sunshine Studio // Shutterstock
#12. Clear out gutters and outdoor drains
If stormwater has nowhere to go, it will back up into your home. Remove debris and clogs from rain gutters and other drains to keep water moving and limit the potential for flooding.
Radovan1 // Shutterstock
#14. Secure your doors and windows
Once hurricane winds enter a property, the likelihood of severe structural damage rises dramatically. Residents of hurricane-prone regions might consider installing permanent aluminum or steel storm shutters. If such a project isn’t in the budget, make temporary covers for your doors and windows out of five-eighths-of-an-inch exterior grade or marine plywood. That way you can install your temporary shutters quickly and easily when meteorologists predict a hurricane.
Aleksey Kurguzov // Shutterstock
#15. Secure and reinforce your roof
When was the last time you had your roof inspected? If you’re not sure, it might be time to call a contractor to ensure that your roof is sturdy enough to withstand hurricane winds.
PanicAttack // Shutterstock
#16. Take photos of every corner of your home
If you eventually have to file an insurance claim for hurricane damage, you’ll need a detailed inventory of everything you own. The easiest way to prepare this quickly is through photos. Walk through your house and snap a photo of everything you can think of—that way, you won’t have to rack your brains trying to remember how many books you had in the bookshelf later on.
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#17. Bring loose, lightweight objects inside
Those 74- to 157-mph winds can lift up patio furniture, garbage cans, and bicycles like they weigh nothing. Bring anything you can indoors so that it doesn’t become a flying projectile during a hurricane.
Leydis Thyn // Shutterstock
#18. Secure any other objects you can't carry inside
What about other objects that are too heavy to lift? Anything you can’t bring inside by yourself should be permanently attached to the ground in your backyard. Use heavy chains to attach grills, swing sets, and other large objects to the ground.
FotoKina // Shutterstock
#19. Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting
As soon as you get word of an approaching hurricane, set your fridge and freezer to the coldest setting. Chilling your food as much as possible will help it last longer in the event of a power outage.
BravissimoS // Shutterstock
#21. Fill up the bathtubs and sinks with water
Before you turn off your water supply, fill bathtubs, sinks and even buckets with clean water that you can use for flushing the toilet, bathing, and cleaning. You might not need this water, but it could prove useful if your water supply is off for several days.
NET_Photog // Shutterstock
#22. Avoid using matches
Surging floodwaters can break gas lines or dislodge seals, causing dangerous gas leaks. When you return to your home for the first time, use a flashlight rather than a candle to light your way. That way, if there is a gas leak, you won’t accidentally cause an explosion.
If you do smell gas or suspect a leak, turn off the main valve and call your gas company, police department, and fire department immediately.
Nor Gal // Shutterstock
#23. Don't drink or cook with tap water
Hurricanes and tropical storms can also contaminate the tap water with the same harmful bacteria found in floodwater. Don't drink or cook with tap water until local authorities give the OK.
TY Lim // Shutterstock
#24. When it's safe, inspect your home
As soon as you are able to return to your home, check for any damage. Walk through the house room by room, taking photos of any issues you notice. That way, you’ll be prepared to file any necessary insurance claims and begin repairs.
Michael Vi // Shutterstock
#25. Report any losses as soon as possible
If your home has been damaged in the storm, you should notify your insurance company as soon as possible. Provide a general description of the damage, as well as any photographs you took of the losses.
Nenad Novacic // Shutterstock
#26. Prevent further damage to your property
Even if the worst of the storm has passed, lingering weather can still prove problematic. Once it’s safe to return to your property, take steps to prevent even more damage. If falling trees punctured your roof, cover any holes with a tarp to keep out rainwater. If your windows have been blown out, tape plastic sheeting over the opening. Since most insurance doesn’t cover damage sustained after the storm, this step could be crucial.
Mike Focus // Shutterstock
#27. Have your home inspected
Ensure that your home is safe to inhabit before starting any cleanup or repairs.
Contact a licensed contractor to check the building’s structural integrity, an electrician to check your wiring, a plumber to check the water lines, and the gas company to check for any gas line breaks.
michelmond // Shutterstock
#28. Wear protective gear for cleanup
Even if your home didn’t sustain much damage, you’ll likely have to clean up a lot of debris on your property. And since that debris might have been contaminated by floodwater, you don’t want to use your bare hands.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing safety gear such as heavy work gloves, waterproof boots, goggles, and hard hats during disaster cleanup.
michelmond // Shutterstock
#29. Throw away anything that's wet
Start the process of cleaning up by airing out your home and throwing out any wet items that won’t dry quickly, like mattresses, couches, and books. If mold has already started to grow, clean it up with a
mixture of bleach and water. Drywall and insulation that have been soaked by floodwater have to go, too.
IrinaK // Shutterstock
Darwin Brandis // Shutterstock
