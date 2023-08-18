A rare Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off an interstate highway Friday as severe weather swept already storm-weary New England, damaging homes, flooding roads and toppling trees.
Tornadoes were reported in several spots in the same general area of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, but officials said it wasn't yet clear whether it was one or multiple twisters. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters rushed to help the startled motorist on Interstate 295 and found her unharmed from her encounter with a tornado, Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli said.
“The driver said she got caught in the funnel, was lifted 10 feet in the air and was dropped back down on her tires,” Iannuccilli said. "She was shaken up more than anything.”
Motorist George Viau saw it all happen, looking on in awe as the funnel appeared and the sedan with its lights on began to spin. The vehicle spun around at least once before being deposited on the highway near a guardrail, he said.
"Honestly I was little nervous. Maybe more than a little nervous,” said Viau, a commercial fisherman. “I watched what it did to the car, and I wondered what it if comes down the highway toward us. There was no exit.”
The tornado crossed the highway, and also moved through wooded areas and residential neighborhoods, Iannuccilli said. Meteorologist Glenn Field with the National Weather Service said the tornado was confirmed by radar and carried tree limbs and other debris aloft.
Tornado touchdowns were also confirmed in North Attleborough and Mansfield, Massachusetts, which are about a half-hour's drive from Johnston, and a tornado was spotted in Weymouth, Massachusetts, about an hour away, the weather service said. And a fire official said a tornado damaged three homes in North Providence.
Hayden Frank, a weather service meteorologist, said it’s too early to tell whether one or multiple tornadoes touched down. Survey teams will likely not determine that until Friday evening. The strength of the tornadoes also had not yet been determined.
Across New England, storms damaged homes and cars and made for hazardous driving. A few thousand power outages were reported. High winds damaged a home in Brockton, Massachusetts.
The hardest-hit communities in Rhode Island were Johnston and Scituate, with less damage in North Providence, Cumberland and Providence, said Melissa Carden, state emergency management spokesperson. Most damage reports were of toppled trees and downed power lines.
The storms took down about 100 trees at Highland Park Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, cemetery president Joseph Swift said.
Parts of Vermont, meanwhile, faced the possibility of flash flooding even as residents and businesses rebuild from extensive flooding this summer.
The weather service said central, northeastern and southern Vermont were under a hazardous weather outlook into Friday night, with the forecast calling for thunderstorms capable of producing flooding. Damaging winds were also possible.
Rain was expected in Vermont into Saturday, with some areas getting as much as an inch. Storms earlier in the summer dropped as much as two months' worth of rain in parts of the state in the span of a couple of days.
Rockingham and Strafford counties in New Hampshire and York County in Maine were under flood advisories, while Essex County, Massachusetts, was under a flood warning.
New England usually gets only a few tornadoes a year, Frank said. Most — but not all — are relatively weak.
In 2011, a powerful tornado killed three people and caused severe damage in western Massachusetts.
And in 1953, a tornado killed 94 people and injured nearly 1,300 in central Massachusetts, including the city of Worcester. It had winds estimated at more than 300 mph (480 kph), last nearly an hour and a half, and damaged or destroyed 4,000 buildings.
This morning's top headlines: Camp David pledge; Hurricane Hilary; Rosalynn Carter
Camp David pledge; Hurricane Hilary; Rosalynn Carter; and more top news this morning:
President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea have agreed to expand security and economic ties at a historic summit Friday at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David. Their meeting and their agreement come at a time that the three countries are on an increasingly tense ledge in their relations with China and North Korea. Biden says the three countries will establish a hotline to discuss responses to threats. He announced the agreements, including what they have termed the “Camp David Principles,” at the close of his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Hurricane Hilary has grown rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could bring heavy rain to the southwestern U.S. on the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hilary had sustained winds near 140 mph and was expected to continue its rapid intensification Friday morning. Tropical storm conditions are expected in some areas late Friday. Hilary's projected path threatens landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or it may stay just offshore and head for Southern California. It should start weakening Saturday. The hurricane center says there is a chance Hilary could still be a tropical storm or tropical depression by the time it reaches the U.S.
Wildfire nears capital of Canada's Northwest Territories as fleeing residents fill roads and flights
Firefighters worked to keep open the only route out of the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as a wildfire moved closer to the city of 20,000. Residents were rushing to beat a noon Friday deadline to evacuate Yellowknife, taking to the road in long convoys or boarding emergency flights to neighboring Alberta. The fire was within 9 miles of Yellowknife’s northern edge, and officials worried that strong winds could push the flames toward the highway that's choked with cars. Canada has had a record number of wildfires this year, and hundreds are burning out of control.
Maui's emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire
The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned after facing criticism for not activating disaster sirens during last week’s deadly wildfires that killed at least 111 people. The County of Maui announced Thursday on Facebook that Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Herman Andaya, who cited unspecified health reasons for leaving his post. Bissen said that “given the gravity of the crisis we are facing," a replacement will be named as soon as possible. On Wednesday, Andaya defended the decision not to sound sirens as flames raged. Andaya said officials were afraid the sirens would have prompted people to flee toward the mountains or inland, or into the flames.
Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The suggested date is a counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week of a Jan. 2, 2024, trial. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28. Trump’s 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four separate cases and four different cities.
Former President Donald Trump now says he won’t be holding a press conference next week to unveil what he claims is new evidence of fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia, citing the advice of lawyers. No compelling evidence of the wide-scale fraud Trump alleges has emerged in the two-and-a-half years since the election and Republican officials in the state — where three recounts confirmed Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden — have long said he lost fairly. Trump had announced that he would be holding the event hours after a grand jury voted to charge him and others in an alleged conspiracy to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the peaceful transition of power.
Testimony has ended at a unique sentencing hearing for a Michigan teenager who killed four students at his school in 2021. The prosecutor is asking for a life term for 17-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism at Oxford High School. Karen McDonald says the shooter planned his attack in great detail and figured he would spend his life behind bars. Because Crumbley is a teen, it's possible he could get a shorter sentence. The judge must consider the shooter's maturity, mental health, family life and other factors. A decision is expected on Sept. 29.
Rosalynn Carter celebrated her 96th birthday at home with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, and other family members, while the surrounding community commemorated the former first lady’s years of public health advocacy. Family and aides said she had a quiet celebration Friday in Plains, Georgia. She released butterflies and was having peanut butter ice cream, a nod to the couple’s experience as peanut farmers. She is the second-oldest presidential spouse in U.S. history and has dementia. Jimmy Carter is the longest-lived president and remains under home hospice care. They marked their 77th wedding anniversary in July.
A court agreement signed by Michael Oher when he was 18 that allowed a Memphis couple to make medical and financial decisions for him is under scrutiny. The former NFL player is asking a court to end the agreement, called a conservatorship, reached in 2004 with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. He's accusing the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense and lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The Tuohys deny they kept money from him from the film about his life, “The Blind Side.” The agreement has drawn criticism, including from one expert who questions how and why it was reached.
Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari is seeking financial support from the pop superstar in his divorce filing. The Los Angeles County court document filed late Wednesday says the couple separated nearly three weeks ago. Spears married Asghari at her Southern California home in June 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez and Madonna. The wedding was seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after she was freed from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for well over a decade. Spears met and began dating Asghari in 2016. It was the third marriage for the 41-year-old singer.
Australia already captivated a nation as co-hosts of the Women’s World Cup. Now there’s one more thing to play for, even though it is not what the team had hoped to be fighting for on the final weekend of the tournament. The Matildas play Sweden on Saturday for third place in Brisbane. Australia lost 3-1 to England in the semifinals on Wednesday, dashing hopes of playing in the title match. Sweden was similarly disappointed to once again be out of the running for the title. The Swedes fell 2-1 to Spain on Tuesday night in Auckland.