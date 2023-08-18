Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, threatening to unleash torrential rains and causing “significant and rare impacts” including extensive flooding and high winds.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm watch has been issued for Southern California, the first time it has ever done that.

Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across the region.

Hilary had sustained winds near 145 mph early Friday, and was expected to strengthen a bit more before starting to weaken.

Here are 6 things you need to know about Hilary:

Exceptional and historic

This is the first time the National Hurricane Center has ever issued a tropical storm watch for Southern California.

Timing

Tropical storm conditions are possible in Southern California by Sunday. Hurricane conditions are expected in Baja California beginning Saturday night. Heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding and landslides in Baja California could occur from late Friday through late Sunday.

Life-threatening flash flood risk

Southern California could see flash flooding, urban flooding and arroyo flooding, "with the potential for rare and dangerous impacts."

While high winds are creating the unusual tropical storm conditions, officials continue to emphasize that rain remains the greatest concern.

"This could (bring) rare and life-threatening flash flooding in the heaviest areas of rainfall. That is especially going to be prevalent Sunday evening through Monday morning," said Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Heavy rainfall up to 10 inches

Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, with as much as 10 inches, could occur across portions of Southern California and southern Nevada. "Rare and dangerous flooding will be possible," forecasters said.

“Two to three inches of rainfall in Southern California is unheard of” for this time of year, said Kristen Corbosiero, a University of Albany atmospheric scientist who specializes in Pacific hurricanes. “That’s a that’s a whole summer and fall amount of rain coming in probably 6 to 12 hours.”

The region could face once-in-a-century rains and there is a good chance Nevada will break its all-time rainfall record, said meteorologist Jeff Masters of Yale Climate Connections and a former government in-flight hurricane meteorologist.

President Joe Biden said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had pre-positioned staff and supplies in the region.

“I urge everyone, everyone in the path of this storm, to take precautions and listen to the guidance of state and local officials,” Biden told reporters Friday at Camp David, where he is meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea.

Hurricane-strength winds

Tropical storm conditions could begin in Baja California by Friday night and in Southern California starting Sunday. Hurricane conditions are expected along large stretches of Baja California's western coast starting Saturday night.

SpaceX delayed the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket from a base on California’s central coast until at least Monday. The company said conditions in the Pacific could make it difficult for a ship to recover the rocket booster.

Storm surge in Mexico

Hurricane watches or warnings are in effect for a large stretch of the western coast of Baja California, from Punta Abreojos north to Ensenada.

Forecasters warn of "dangerous storm surge" that is "likely to produce coastal flooding."

The Mexican government extended its hurricane watches and warnings northward for parts of Baja California peninsula, and also issued a tropical storm watch for parts of mainland Mexico.

Some parts of Southern California could see astonishing levels of rain in the coming days as Hurricane Hilary moves north.

Here’s what to expect

Coastal areas

High surf (5-9 feet)

Strong winds

Dangerous rip currents

Coastal flooding/beach erosion

Dangerous conditions for south- and southeast-facing harbors

Deserts and mountains

Intense rainfall in mountains, more than 10 inches in isolated areas

Flash flooding possible in some areas

Western states

The hurricane center said there is a substantial danger of flash flooding in an area stretching from San Diego to Las Vegas. Elsewhere across portions of the Western United States, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

Cities across the region, including in Arizona, were offering sandbags to safeguard properties against floodwaters, while the National Park Service planned to close vulnerable areas of Joshua Tree National Park, east of Los Angeles, on Friday evening, and suspend all back country camping.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were driving on service roads to announce warnings over public address systems and urge homeless people living in riverbeds to move into shelters before the storm hits.

Officials in Southern California were also re-enforcing sand berms, built to protect low-lying coastal communities against winter surf, like in Huntington Beach, which dubs itself as “Surf City USA."

In Oregon, the National Weather Service in Portland said Friday that by the time Hilary gets as far north as Oregon, it should be a largely disorganized mass of moisture-rich air.

This could spell impressive rainfall for southern and eastern parts of Oregon, but the Portland metro area is unlikely to see much rain, if any. The storm may help the region to stay moderately cool or at least close to average in terms of temperatures through the middle of next week.

Current projections from the National Weather Service’s forecast models show chances of rain in the Medford area and other southern Oregon locations with some very slight risk of flash flooding.

East Coast

On the East Coast, the Atlantic hurricane season’s next named storm could come from one of four systems with chances to develop, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In its 8 a.m. tropical outlook Friday, chances have increased for two existing systems in the Atlantic to spin up into the season’s next tropical depression or storm while the NHC projects two more systems could form near the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico forming a sort of parade of colorful jelly bean shapes of concern in the Atlantic.

If any of the systems grow to named strength status, they could become Tropical Storm Emily with Tropical Storm Franklin, Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Storm Harold next in line.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which has so far seen four named storms including a lone Category 1 hurricane, is predicted to be an above-normal season, according to updated forecasts last week from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30, but the height of the season runs from mid-August to mid-October when waters are the warmest providing fuel for tropical formation.

The NHC’s latest forecast for the year shifted upward so it now predicts 14-21 named storms, of which 6-11 would grow to hurricane strength, and two to five of those becoming major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher.

The Associated Press and Tribune News Service contributed to this report.

Interactive: Follow Hilary’s path:

