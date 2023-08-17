MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Hilary strengthened into a major storm Thursday evening off Mexico’s Pacific coast, and it could bring heavy rain to the southwestern U.S. by the weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary's maximum sustained winds had risen to 120 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm was expected to grow into a Category 4 hurricane Friday while on a projected path that threatened landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or possibly keep just offshore while heading for Southern California.

Hilary was centered about 445 miles south of Los Cabos on the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph, but was expected to take a more northward heading in the coming days.

The hurricane center said that as Hilary moves onto or brushes the Baja pensinsula, it could possibly survive briefly as a tropical storm or tropical depression and cross the U.S. border.

No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

“Rainfall impacts from Hilary within the Southwestern United States are expected to peak this weekend into Monday,” the hurricane center said. “Flash, urban, and arroyo flooding is possible with the potential for significant impacts.”

The area potentially affected by heavy rainfall could stretch from Bakersfield, California, to Yuma, Arizona, as well as some parts of southern Nevada.

The outlook for excessive rainfall in Southern California stretches from Sunday to Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles weather office.

While the odds are against Hilary making landfall in California as a tropical storm, there is a high chance of major rain and flooding, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in an online briefing Wednesday.

How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes #1. Make an emergency plan #2. Put together an emergency kit #3. Assess risk factors in your area #4. Stockpile sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, and other useful supplies #5. Plan for your pets #6. Know your evacuation route #7. Back up your electronics #8. Fill bottles with clean drinking water #9. Keep your gas tank at least half full #10. Make sure your home insurance is up to date #11. Learn how to turn off your home's gas, water, and electricity #12. Clear out gutters and outdoor drains #13. Trim the trees near your home #14. Secure your doors and windows #15. Secure and reinforce your roof #16. Take photos of every corner of your home #17. Bring loose, lightweight objects inside #18. Secure any other objects you can't carry inside #19. Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting #20. Roll up large rugs #21. Fill up the bathtubs and sinks with water #22. Avoid using matches #23. Don't drink or cook with tap water #24. When it's safe, inspect your home #25. Report any losses as soon as possible #26. Prevent further damage to your property #27. Have your home inspected #28. Wear protective gear for cleanup #29. Throw away anything that's wet #30. Take care of yourself How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes