DALLAS — Scorching temperatures brought on by a “heat dome” have taxed the Texas power grid and are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S. during the coming week, putting even more people at risk.
“Going forward, that heat is going to expand ... north to Kansas City and the entire state of Oklahoma, into the Mississippi Valley ... to the far western Florida Panhandle and parts of western Alabama," while remaining over Texas, said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Record high temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit were forecast in parts of western Texas on Monday, and relief is not expected before the Fourth of July holiday, Oravec said.
Cori Iadonisi of Dallas summed up the weather simply: “It’s just too hot here.”
Iadonisi, 40, said she often urges local friends to visit her native Washington state to beat the heat in the summer.
“You can’t go outside,” Iadonisi said of the hot months in Texas. “You can’t go for a walk.”
What is a heat dome?
A heat dome occurs when stationary high pressure with warm air combines with warmer than usual air in the Gulf of Mexico and heat from the sun that is nearly directly overhead, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said.
“By the time we get into the middle of summer, it’s hard to get the hot air aloft,” said Nielsen-Gammon, a professor at Texas A&M’s College of Atmospheric Sciences. “If it’s going to happen, this is the time of year it will.”
Nielsen-Gammon said July and August don’t have as much sunlight because the sun is retreating from the summer solstice, which was Wednesday.
“One thing that is a little unusual about this heat wave is we had a fairly wet April and May, and usually that extra moisture serves as an air conditioner,” Nielsen-Gammon said. ”But the air aloft is so hot that it wasn’t able to prevent the heat wave from occurring and, in fact, added a bit to the humidity.”
High heat continues this week after it prompted Texas’ power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, to ask residents last week to voluntarily cut back on power usage because of anticipated record demand on the system.
The National Integrated Heat Health Information System reports more than 46 million people from west Texas and southeastern New Mexico to the western Florida Panhandle are currently under heat alerts. The NIHHIS is a joint project of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The heat comes after Sunday storms that killed three people and left more than 100,000 customers without electricity in both Arkansas and Tennessee and tens of thousands powerless in Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana, according to poweroutage.us.
Earlier this month, the most populous county in Oregon filed a $1.5 billion lawsuit against more than a dozen large fossil fuel companies to recover costs related to extreme weather events linked to climate change, including a deadly 2021 heat dome.
Multnomah County, home to Portland and known for typically mild weather, alleges the combined carbon pollution the companies emitted was a substantial in causing and exacerbating record-breaking temperatures in the Pacific Northwest that killed 69 people in that county.
An attorney for Chevron Corp., Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., said in a statement that the lawsuit makes “novel, baseless claims.”
What are the health threats?
Extreme heat can be particularly dangerous to vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and outdoor workers need extra support,
Symptoms of heat illness can include heavy sweating, nausea, dizziness and fainting. Some strategies to stay cool include drinking chilled fluids, applying a cloth soaked with cold water onto your skin, and spending time in air-conditioned environments.
Cecilia Sorensen, a physician and associate professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia University Medical Center, said heat-related conditions are becoming a growing public health concern because of the warming climate.
“There’s huge issues going on in Texas right now around energy insecurity and the compounding climate crises we’re seeing,” Sorensen said. “This is also one of those examples where, if you are wealthy enough to be able to afford an air conditioner, you’re going to be safer, which is a huge climate health equity issue.”
In Texas, the average daily high temperatures have increased by 2.4 degrees — 0.8 degrees per decade — since 1993, according data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration amid concerns over human caused climate change resulting in rising temperatures.
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.