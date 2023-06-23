A day after revelations that the Titan submersible imploded, officials searched the ocean floor for evidence and grappled Friday with vexing questions about who is responsible for investigating the international disaster.

A formal inquiry was not yet launched because maritime agencies were still searching the area where the vessel fell apart, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. Debris was located about 12,500 feet underwater near the Titanic wreckage the sub was on its way to explore. The U.S. Coast Guard led the initial search and rescue mission.

It was not entirely clear Friday who would have the authority to lead what is sure to be a complex investigation involving several countries. OceanGate Expeditions, which owned and operated the Titan, is based in Everett, Washington, but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas; the company closed when the Titan debris was found. Meanwhile, the Titan's mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada, and the people aboard the submersible were from England, Pakistan, France and the U.S.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that the U.S. Coast Guard declared the loss of the submersible to be a "major marine casualty" and the Coast Guard will lead the investigation. NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said Coast Guard officials provided that information to senior management of the NTSB, which joined the investigation.

The Coast Guard had not confirmed it will lead the investigation. Coast Guard headquarters said the Coast Guard First District in Boston will discuss future operations and plans, but did not say when.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Friday that it will launch an investigation into the Polar Prince, the Titan's mother ship and support vessel. Seventeen crew members and 24 others were on the ship during the Titan's journey.

How the overall investigation of the tragedy will proceed is complicated by a lack of regulation. The Titan was not registered as a U.S. vessel or with international agencies that regulate safety, and it wasn't classified by a maritime industry group that sets standards on matters such as hull construction.

Bob Ballard, a member of the research team that found the Titanic wreck in 1985, called the lack of certification by outside experts "the smoking gun" in the Titan implosion.

"We've made thousands and thousands and thousands of dives … to these depths and have never had an incident," he said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

The cost of the unprecedented search for the missing submersible will easily stretch into the millions of dollars, experts said Friday. The search area spanned thousands of miles and in waters 2½ miles deep, with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Canadian Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, other agencies and private entities.

Some agencies can seek reimbursements, but the U.S. Coast Guard — whose bill alone will hit the millions of dollars — is generally prohibited by federal law from collecting reimbursement pertaining to any search or rescue service, said Stephen Koerting, a U.S. attorney in Maine who specializes in maritime law.

“The Coast Guard, as a matter of both law and policy, does not seek to recover the costs associated with search and rescue from the recipients of those services,” the Coast Guard said Friday.

The massive international effort by aircraft, surface ships and deep-sea robots began Sunday when the Titan was reported missing. Searchers raced against a 96-hour clock in the desperate hope to find and rescue the vessel's occupants before their oxygen supply ran out.

All hope was extinguished Thursday when officials announced the submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion that killed all five aboard: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan when it imploded; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman; British adventurer Hamish Harding and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

A scaled-back search remained in place Friday as the robots — remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs — continued to scan the sea floor for evidence that might shed light on what happened.

One question that seems at least partially resolved is when the implosion likely happened. After the Titan was reported missing Sunday, the Navy went back and analyzed its acoustic data and found an "anomaly" consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the vessel was operating when communications were lost, said a senior U.S. Navy official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Lawsuits are expected, but filing them will be complex. Plaintiffs will run into the problem of establishing jurisdiction, said Steve Flynn, a retired Coast Guard officer and director of Northeastern University's Global Resilience Institute. The implosion happened "basically in a regulatory no man's land," Flynn said.

At least 46 people successfully traveled on OceanGate's submersible to the Titanic wreck site in 2021 and 2022, according to letters the company filed with a U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, that oversees matters involving the Titanic shipwreck.

A former company employee and former passengers raised questions about the submersible's safety.

James Cameron, who directed the blockbuster movie "Titanic" and has made multiple dives to the iconic ship's wreckage, told the BBC he knew an "extreme catastrophic event" happened as soon as he heard the submersible lost navigation and communications at the same time. "For me, there was no doubt," he said.