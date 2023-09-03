LOS ANGELES — Long-term exposure to one of the most prevalent types of air pollution may increase the risk of developing dementia, a debilitating neurological disease associated with memory loss and reduced cognitive function, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Michigan have concluded that people living with higher levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, could face a greater risk of being stricken with dementia, according to a study published recently in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Scientists monitored the cognitive health of nearly 28,000 people aged 50 or older living across the United States between 1998 and 2016. Fifteen percent of this group developed dementia, and those who lived in areas with more PM2.5 were more likely to succumb to the neurodegenerative illness.

Based on those results, the study estimates fine particulate pollution may be responsible for 188,000 dementia diagnoses each year in the United States. And evidence suggests the health risk may vary with the type of PM2.5 — a catchall term for suspended material about 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair.

Scientists examined exposure to nine different types of particulate ranging from traffic to coal combustion. Exposure to pollution from wildfires and agricultural dust had the strongest ties to the prevalence of dementia, according to Boya Zhang, lead author and research fellow at the University of Michigan.

“The main reason for this distinction may be due to the different physical or chemical characteristics of the PM2.5 from these different sources. All particles are harmful to you, but wildfires and agriculture (dust) may be more harmful to your cognitive health.”

As people live longer and the global population continues to trend older, the findings underscore the importance of limiting exposure to air pollution to cognitive health. But the study also arrives amid a particularly devastating Canadian wildfire season when smoke and soot drifted across North America and engulfed such cities as Chicago and Detroit, highlighting how these intensifying natural disasters can imperil millions of people thousands of miles away.

The research is also concerning for Californians, who have seen their state ravaged by record-setting wildfires and drought that turned thousands of acres of farmland into dust bowls.

The study also serves as a reminder of the sweeping effects air pollution can have on human health. Particulate pollution has already been found to contribute to lung disease, heart attacks, strokes, low birth weight and diabetes.

And, earlier this month, a new study suggested a connection between PM2.5 exposure and the prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, also known as superbugs. Exposure to PM2.5 can make cell membranes more permeable, making it easier for bacteria to share DNA that would give them immunity to certain antibiotics, according to lead author Hong Chen, of Zhejiang University in China.

The theory that this could accelerate the larger problem of antibiotic resistance has been met with some skepticism. But the University of Michigan study bolsters a growing body of research linking air pollution to neurological illnesses. In a 2022 study examining the cognitive health of women between 74 and 92 years old, USC researchers found the risk of dementia decreased by 14% in areas with the greatest PM2.5 reductions. In a 2020 study, researchers at UC Davis found evidence that exposure to traffic-related air pollution altered the brain development of rats.

Whether cognitive or cardiovascular, the wide-ranging health effects of PM2.5 have been attributed to oxidative stress — the physical toll from the body’s natural response to the entry of foreign objects, which can lead to inflammation.

The severity of oxidative stress depends on the type of PM2.5 a person is exposed to. In the Michigan study, scientists modeled PM2.5 pollution from traffic, agriculture, windblown dust, coal-fired power plants and various industrial emissions, among other sources.

Except for windblown dust, all other sources were correlated with higher dementia prevalence. Surprisingly, wildfires and farm dust had stronger ties to dementia prevalence than traffic pollution and coal combustion.

“When you inhale any sort of particle, you’re body is going to have some sort of immune response,” said Suzanne Paulson, a UCLA professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences. “But composition matters because if you’re near the coast, you might be breathing sea salt, which is not that bad for your body to deal with.

Paulson examined PM2.5 across more than 50 locations in Los Angeles. Though vehicle exhaust was once the primary source of particulate pollution in the region, metal particles from brake and tire wear are now a significant and growing source of PM2.5, Paulson said.

It has surpassed tailpipe emissions in recent years, as evidenced by higher copper and iron concentrations. While this trend shows how much cleaner vehicle engines have become, it also underscores an emerging concern.

As a growing number of heavy electric vehicles hit the road, there could be an increase in metal particles from eroding brakes and tires — and these substances are more toxic than vehicle exhaust.

10 potential early signs of dementia Intro Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality