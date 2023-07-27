Millions of American workers have breathed in dangerous levels of air pollution this year as smoke from Canada’s record wildfire season blankets cities across the Midwest and Northeast.

Now experts are calling on federal regulators to adopt standards protecting outdoor workers from worsening air quality, potentially modeled after the few states that have such standards, including California and Oregon. Rules could require employers to monitor air pollution and provide protective equipment such as N95 masks on days when air quality levels fall below certain thresholds.

Regulations are not common in much of the country, where wildfire smoke and the health damage it wreaks are both relatively new concerns, and supporters of regulations say states with rules had some difficulty with implementation.

Cities across the Northeast and Midwest broke longtime records for air pollution last month, prompting a wide range of employer reactions. In Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the U.S. Postal Service pulled some mail carriers from their routes as conditions worsened. In Minneapolis, construction workers finished out their shifts even after reporting fatigue and asthma symptoms.

Such incidents will grow more common in a changing climate, labor and workplace safety advocates say. North American wildfires have grown steadily larger and more intense since at least the 1980s, worsened by drought, early snowmelt, extreme heat and other effects of climate change.

Wildfire smoke also is increasing in much of the United States. According to a study published this year in the American Journal of Public Health, 87% of Americans experienced more days of heavy smoke in 2021 than they did in 2011.

The increase poses significant risks to public health, as wildfire smoke contains an unpredictable cocktail of vaporized chemicals and microscopic particles that can enter the bloodstream when inhaled. At low levels, pollution from wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes and respiratory tracts of particularly sensitive people, such as children, older adults and those with preexisting respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. At higher levels, it can prompt heart attacks and damage lung function.

Breathing wildfire smoke also can expose people to microbes and carcinogens, depending on the materials that burned, said Nellie Brown, an industrial hygienist and the director of Workplace Health and Safety Programs at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. That can pose serious dangers to construction workers, farmhands, first responders and many of the other 11 million Americans whose job requirements put them outside for much or all of their workday, according to 2022 figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health — a division of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — recommends that workplaces monitor air quality and take steps to limit employees’ exposure to wildfire smoke.

Employers can, for instance, reschedule or relocate outdoor work, require more frequent breaks and provide personal protective equipment such as N95 respirators. Surgical and cloth masks don’t screen out the tiny particles in wildfire smoke pollution.

However, employers do not have to follow those recommendations.

In fact, there is no specific federal standard to protect outdoor workers from wildfire smoke, said Arden Rowell, a professor at the University of Illinois College of Law who has studied respiratory safety regulations. Only three states — California, Oregon and Washington, which is in the process of finalizing its rules — developed their own enforceable standards on worker safety and wildfire smoke.

While their specific details differ, California’s and Oregon’s regulations both generally require employers to train workers on health and safety risks and provide schedule changes, relocations or other interventions to reduce exposure on days when air quality is low.

In jobs where employees cannot be rescheduled or moved indoors, state rules mandate that employers provide high-quality masks, such as N95 respirators — and then, at higher pollution levels, require employees to wear them.

These rules aren’t foolproof; labor and business groups criticized aspects of their implementation. Neither California nor Oregon requires employers to offer more paid breaks on smoky days, a provision unions requested, said Marcy Goldstein-Gelb, the co-executive director of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, which advocates for workers’ rights.

Labor advocates in California also faulted the state for relying on workers to report violations, arguing that many Californians — particularly people who don’t speak English — will hesitate to complain out of fear of retaliation.

Setting the exact thresholds for employer action also challenged state regulators. California requires that employers offer respirators when pollution reaches “unhealthy” levels on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index, for instance. Oregon’s rule, and Washington’s proposed rule, both kick in at a lower level: “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Some experts argue for further action by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA — the federal agency charged with regulating and enforcing workplace safety. Most states defer to OSHA rules, though 22 states and territories operate separate health and safety plans that can be stricter or wider-reaching.

In 2022, the National Academy of Sciences recommended that OSHA create a new workplace exposure standard for particulate matter, including that commonly found in wildfire smoke, and mandate that employers take precautions at certain pollution levels.

Such a standard would take years to complete, Goldstein-Gelb said, thanks to chronic understaffing at the agency and a lengthy rulemaking process.