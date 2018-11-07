The White House said Wednesday night that it's suspending CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta's hard pass "until further notice." Here's the 2-minute video of Acosta questioning Trump earlier Wednesday.
The move came just hours after Acosta drew the ire of President Trump and his allies by asking multiple questions at a post-midterms news conference. Trump insulted Acosta and called him a "terrible" person.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced in a statement that Acosta would be stripped of what's known as a "hard pass," which gives him access to the White House grounds.
Around the same time, Acosta was stopped at the White House's Pennsylvania Avenue gate where reporters usually enter. He was heading back to the White House for a live shot on "Anderson Cooper 360."
Reporters who regularly cover the White House are routinely granted "hard passes" to ease entry and exit to the White House grounds. It is unclear whether Acosta will be granted some other sort of entry pass for his work. But on Wednesday night, he was turned away at the gate.
Wednesday's action by the White House is a sharp escalation of tensions between the Trump administration and CNN. It immediately stirred concerns within the White House press corps.
Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, said on Twitter, "This is something I've never seen since I started covering the White House in 1996. Other presidents did not fear tough questioning."
The White House Corespondents Association, which advocates on behalf of the press corps, is expected to issue a statement later on Wednesday night.
CNN is also expected to release a statement about the incident.
Acosta has been one of the most aggressive reporters on the White House beat, winning him huge numbers of fans but also huge numbers of critics.
On Wednesday afternoon pro-Trump media outlets were full of stories alleging that Acosta had mistreated the White House aide who tried to take a microphone away from him at the press conference.
Sanders repeated this assertion in her statement.
"President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration," she said. "We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable."
CNN producer Allie Malloy responded to Sanders via Twitter: "This is a complete lie. The woman grabbed Jim's arm repeatedly. He never once touched her. In fact at one point @Acosta tells her politely 'pardon me, mam' as she's yanking on his arm."
What actually happened can be seen in the video above.
More background:
The post-midterm election news conference marked a new low in the president's relationship with journalists.
"It's such a hostile media," Trump said after ordering reporter April Ryan of the American Urban Radio Networks to sit down when she tried to ask him a question.
The president complained that the media did not cover the humming economy and was responsible for much of the country's divided politics. He said, "I can do something fantastic, and they make it look not good."
His exchanges with CNN's Acosta and NBC News' Peter Alexander turned bitterly personal, unusual even for a forum where the nature of their jobs often put presidents and the press at odds.
"I came in here as a nice person wanting to answer questions, and I had people jumping out of their seats screaming questions at me," said Trump, who talked for nearly 90 minutes despite the run-ins with reporters.
Acosta asked Trump why the caravan of migrants was emphasized as an issue in the just-concluded midterm races, and he questioned Trump's reference to the caravan as an invasion.
"You should let me run the country," Trump said. "You run CNN and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better."