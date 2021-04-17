Police seek suspects in Omaha mall shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

An Omaha World-Herald reporter who was in Flagship Commons, the food hall located at Westroads, heard screams and saw a crowd of people running toward the food court away from the main section of the mall.

People in the food court then began to abandon their meals as they joined the throng headed toward the exit on the north side of the building. Some furniture was tipped over in the rush, and some food ended up on the floor.

Alyha Wills was in Forever 21 with her sister when other shoppers asked if she’d heard the shooting.

“Next thing I know we’re hearing it and we exit to try to go upstairs but there’s still shooting,” Wills said. “I could hear it, it was close.”

“It was shocking,” she said. “People are here in the morning with their kids.”