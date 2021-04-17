Police seek suspects in Omaha mall shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

OMAHA — Law enforcement is actively searching for suspects involved in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at an Omaha mall earlier today.
Omaha police have determined the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random attack.
Police determined the suspects had fled the scene after searching Westroads Mall, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department. Police did not provide a description of the suspects, citing a need to review security footage before releasing those details.
Officers first gave the "all clear" around 1 p.m. — about an hour after multiple shots were fired.
In addition to the male victim who died from his injuries after being transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, a woman in her 20s suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. She walked into Immanuel Hospital and said she was injured in the shooting.
Bonacci said the scene at the mall was not an active shooter situation.
“Unfortunately nationwide we're seeing an increase in violent crime, however, Omaha is safe,” he said. “We take a lot of preventative measures as a police department.”
The gunfire prompted a panic inside the mall as the shots rang out around noon.
An Omaha World-Herald reporter who was in Flagship Commons, the food hall located at Westroads, heard screams and saw a crowd of people running toward the food court away from the main section of the mall.
People in the food court then began to abandon their meals as they joined the throng headed toward the exit on the north side of the building. Some furniture was tipped over in the rush, and some food ended up on the floor.
Alyha Wills was in Forever 21 with her sister when other shoppers asked if she’d heard the shooting.
“Next thing I know we’re hearing it and we exit to try to go upstairs but there’s still shooting,” Wills said. “I could hear it, it was close.”
“It was shocking,” she said. “People are here in the morning with their kids.”
This is the second reported shooting at Westroads Mall in a little more than a month. Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot at four times by a 21-year-old man who was accused of shoplifting T-shirts from J.C. Penney on March 12. Wittstruck survived the shooting and returned home to recuperate five days after the incident.
The J.C. Penney is about 200 feet from Von Maur, where a gunman killed eight people and himself in 2007.