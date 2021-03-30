Watch now: Video shows 65-year-old Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street

"If you see someone being attacked, do whatever you can," he said. "Make noise. Call out what's happening. Go and try and help. Immediately call for help. Call 911. This is something where we all have to be part of the solution. We can't just stand back and watch a heinous act happening."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the attack "horrifying and repugnant." He ordered the state police's Hate Crimes Task Force to offer its assistance to the NYPD. The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attack and has asked anyone with information to contact the department. No arrests have been made.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. She was in stable condition on Tuesday, a hospital spokesperson said.

According to video footage of the New York City assault, the two people who appeared to be security guards walked into the frame and one of them closed the building door as the woman was on the ground.

The property developer and manager of the building, Brodsky Organization, wrote on Instagram that it was aware of the assault and said staff members who witnessed it were suspended pending an investigation.