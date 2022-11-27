1,000 tips but no arrests: Stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students remains a mystery

Investigators in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students have gone through more than 1,000 tips that have arrived in the two weeks since the bodies were found, authorities told reporters.

Law enforcement officials remain tight-lipped, answering several questions about the case by saying only that the information was part of the investigation, which began after the bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found November 13.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said every tip will be pursued and they believe there is still more information to be gathered. He called on the public to use a tipline or an online portal that accepts video or photographic evidence.

"No bit of information is too small," he said. "So far, (information submitted) has helped investigators build a picture of the areas of interest and relationships these four had with each other and our community."

Authorities have not ruled out that more than one person may have been involved in the killings, they have said. Police believe the attack was targeted and that the killer or killers used a fixed-blade knife.

More than 45 investigators from the FBI, state police and Moscow police are involved in the murder case, the first in Moscow since 2015.

Moscow police initially told the public that the attack was targeted, with no further threat to the public. But by day four, Police Chief Jason Fry adjusted that statement: "We cannot say that there is no threat to the community."

Other angles are taking longer to investigate. It is believed a fixed-blade knife was used in the attack on the students, and to aid in the investigation, law enforcement asked local businesses to come forward with evidence that a fixed-blade knife was purchased. No local businesses have provided such information.

Police still believe it was a targeted attack, partly because of evidence found at the scene and the fact that two people in the house survived.

Some students have since left the area to take classes remotely, telling CNN that police statements have not been reassuring.