1 arrest after men confront principal over COVID-19 mandates

School officials said the 40-year-old man is the father of the student who was directed to quarantine and missed the field trip. Court records didn't list an attorney for the man who could comment on his behalf.

Another man among those who went to the school and who posted video of the encounter with the principal on social media did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

School district officials said three men, who had the student with them, went to the school office to protest the school's enforcement of directives from Pima County health officials to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The principal met with the people in her office for about 20 minutes before asking them to leave, which they refused to do, Carruth said.

The principal then left the office and called police. The people left before officers arrived, Carruth said.

With the people threatening to make a citizen's arrest and the brandishing of cable ties, Carruth said the decision to call police was appropriate under the circumstances amid isolated flare-ups of tensions related to the pandemic.

Still, most people, while frustrated by the continuing impacts of the pandemic, are supportive of each other and the school system, he said.