1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting

BURLESON, Texas (AP) — A man suspected in the shooting of a North Texas police officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday has been arrested, authorities said.

The three occupants of the vehicle involved also are suspected in a carjacking shortly thereafter in which the woman driver was shot dead, police said.

Jerry Don Elders, 39, is suspected of shooting the police officer three times at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, Texas, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Fort Worth, Burleson police said on Twitter. The Burleson man already had been wanted on two felony drug offense warrants when the shooting happened, said Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell.

Elders was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Gainesville, Texas, 62 miles (99 kilometers) north of Fort Worth and on the Oklahoma border, after a police chase and foot pursuit, Cordell said at a news conference. A search continued in the Gainesville area for another person who fled the stolen vehicle, he said. A third person is being questioned “and we'll see where that goes,” Cordell said.

The wounded officer, who was not immediately identified, was hospitalized in alert and stable condition, he said.