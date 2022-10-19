$1 billion debt relief for US farmers; Trump deposition today in defamation suit; Yankees reach ALCS

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. That's according to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. The Democratic president on Wednesday will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden in March authorized the release of 180 million barrels that was supposed to occur over six months. The strategic reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, its lowest level since 1984.
The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.
Russian strikes on energy utilities have left more Ukrainian villages, towns and parts of two cities without power. The overnight bombardments further tighten an energy squeeze on Ukraine that threatens misery for millions in winter. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged Ukrainians to save power. He spoke ahead of another night where power substations and other infrastructure were pounded. A nearly two-week barrage of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure comes as Russian forces are being forced back on the ground. In Kherson, among the first Ukrainian cities seized by Russian forces in the February invasion, Moscow-installed authorities are bracing for a Ukrainian push to take it back, telling residents to expect shelling and to evacuate.
A new poll shows that many adults remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The results of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey come nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The poll found that just 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well." In a reversal from two years ago, Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to say democracy is not working well.
Former President Donald Trump is set to answer questions under oath Wednesday as part of the defamation lawsuit brought by former magazine col…
Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion. The two faced questions on topics including inflation, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy. When asked to explain his position on abortion, Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions. He instead called Demings’ position extreme because she would not say what limits on abortion she would support.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is “a fighter and not a quitter” as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. Truss made a public apology to Parliament during a session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. Her appearance came two days after newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt ripped up the tax-cutting package unveiled by Truss' government less than a month ago. Some lawmakers shouted “Resign!” as she spoke. A package of unfunded tax cuts Truss’ government announced Sept. 23 sparked turmoil on financial markets, hammered the value of the pound and increased the cost of U.K. government borrowing.
Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi has received a hero’s welcome on her return to Tehran. She arrived back early on Wednesday, after competing in an event in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi’s decision not to wear the hijab while competing on Sunday came as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing and her death has prompted women to remove their hijabs in public. An Instagram post on an account attributed to Rekabi called her not wearing the hijab “unintentional," but fears for her safety have grown.
The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus more than 25 years ago. Smart is presumed dead and her body remains missing. A jury on Tuesday found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder. His father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of being an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart’s body. San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen. At a news conference Smart's father said that without Kristin, there was “no joy or happiness" in the verdict.
A Los Angeles prosecutor says rape allegations by three women against “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson contain some of the same disturbing elements. A deputy district attorney said in opening statements Tuesday that the women were either woozy or unconscious after a couple drinks or woke up to Masterson having sex with them. A defense lawyer says the allegations seem similar because the alleged victims contaminated the case by speaking with each other. The prosecutor says the women didn't initially report the two-decade-old crimes because they feared being ostracized by the Church of Scientology where they and Masterson were members.
A man with a distinctive back tattoo is suing Cardi B, with his lawyers saying he was humiliated after the rapper allegedly misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art. Kevin Michael Brophy has filed a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit against the Grammy-winning musician in federal court in Southern California. Brophy alleges that he did not consent to such a use of his likeness. Cardi B, who was in court and is expected to testify during the trial, is fighting the allegations. She has said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge.
Kevin Spacey has finished testifying at a civil trial resulting from an actor's claims that the Oscar winner made a sexual pass at him when he was 14 in the 1980s. Spacey calmly answered questions Tuesday from a lawyer for 50-year-old actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp claims he suffered psychological trauma after Spacey picked him up after a party in his Manhattan apartment in 1986 and placed him on a bed before laying part of his body across Rapp's. He's seeking up to $40 million. Spacey testified Monday that the encounter Rapp describes never happened. On Tuesday, he calmly rejected Rapp's lawyer's suggestions that he was lying.
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium after winning the AL Division Series. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the ALDS. The last out came less than 24 hours before the Yankees were set to play Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night. In the NLCS, the Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 edge over San Diego into Game 2 at Petco Park.
Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State’s championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.The Warriors, long committed to social issues far beyond basketball, celebrated their fourth championship in eight years.Griner is awaiting a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.
South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25 women's basketball poll. The defending national champions went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five. UConn is sixth, the first time since 2006 that the Huskies aren’t in the first five in the preseason poll. Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State is the rest of the top 10.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value, in what came to be known a…
In 2008, the Tampa Bay Rays hold off the defending champion Boston Red Sox behind Matt Garza’s masterful pitching in Game 7 of the ALCS. See m…
***