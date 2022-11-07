1 day left: 6 things to watch for Election Day, a glossary guide to voting terms, and more

There is
1 day until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, videos and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus. STORY OF THE DAY
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Miami.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
6 things to watch ahead of high-stakes midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here.
Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrats are hoping that a backlash against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them.
Because of close contests and extended vote counting, it could take days or weeks before the final outcome is known in several key races.
Here's what we're watching on Election Day:
Even if things run smoothly, it may take days or weeks before the final outcome is known in several key races.
MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE WATCH
It's the final push before millions of Americans go to the polls to determine the balance of power in Washington.
PODCAST WE EXPLAIN *** VOCABULARY OF VOTING
Vocabulary of voting: A glossary guide to the 2022 midterms
Advance voting
The term “advance voting” is preferred in states where voters have several options to vote before Election Day. It can mean a few different things: mail-in ballots, absentee ballots and early, in-person voting.
John Bazemore
Absentee ballots
Voters who can’t go to the polls on Election Day itself often vote absentee, getting a ballot — either by mail or in-person — and casting it ahead of time. Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia offer “no-excuse” absentee voting. This means that any voter can request and cast an absentee or mail ballot without providing a reason.
Gene J. Puskar
AP VoteCast
First used in 2018, AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News and The Associated Press. VoteCast is not an exit poll.
Canvassing the vote
After votes are cast, officials check lists of voters against the number of ballots cast and research any discrepancies, which often are due to clerical errors or mistakes.
Dave Kolpack
Certification
Votes also have to go through the certification process at the local and then state levels, either involving a board composed of statewide officials such as the secretary of state and governor, or solely the secretary of state. Hawaii is the only state where certification is overseen by a nonpartisan chief election official appointed by a bipartisan commission. In 45 states, the local boards that handle election certification are either party-controlled or commissions where the members are elected on a partisan basis, according to research by the advocacy group Election Reformers Network.
John Froschauer
Early returns
As votes are cast and counted across the country, they are tabulated and reported, before races themselves are called. Early returns often do not provide an accurate reflection of the ultimate outcome, especially in states that take days or weeks to count votes cast in advance and provisional ballots.
Andres Leighton
Exit polls
In the U.S., exit polling is a survey of voters conducted by the National Election Pool — a network of broadcasters — using a methodology based on in-person interviews at polling places.
Dave Kolpack
"Late earlies"
Some advance ballots don't get turned in or received until Election Day. These “late earlies,” as they're known in states like Arizona, can often lead to vote counts taking several days to complete in some places, although the state does permit both ballot processing and counting prior to poll close.
Rich Pedroncelli
Mail voting
Eight of the states that offer no-excuse absentee voting automatically mail a ballot to every eligible voter, without necessitating a request or application. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t in-person polling locations, too, but most people in these places vote by mail.
John Locher
