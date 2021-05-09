1 dead, 7 injured in a shooting at a downtown Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — One man was killed and seven other people injured in a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel after an altercation early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel around 12:30 a.m.

Police said a verbal altercation between a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 who all were attending a function inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act,” police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said, adding that detectives were still interviewing witnesses.

“There was definitely more than one shooter,” she said. “After the argument, different people within that group began shooting at each other.”

It was unclear what kind of event was being held at the upscale hotel located near the city’s convention center and close to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ ballpark and Phoenix Suns’ basketball arena.

A call to the hotel Sunday seeking comment on the shooting and the event being held wasn’t immediately returned.