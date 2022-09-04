 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

  • Updated
  • 0

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and eight people remain missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News