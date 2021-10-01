1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

Few details were immediately released — including whether anyone was injured — but Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers were searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Live TV footage from the scene showed students crying and holding each other as ambulances with their lights flashing navigated caution tape and law enforcement officials to get to the school. Parents could be seen imploring officers for information.

