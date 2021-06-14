 Skip to main content
1 killed, 5 hurt after small plane crashes at Texas airport
AP

1 killed, 5 hurt after small plane crashes at Texas airport

  • Updated
MADISONVILLE, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed early Monday at a municipal airport in Texas, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. at the airport in Madisonville, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Houston, TV station KTRK reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Justin Ruiz told the station that an adult was killed in the crash, which happened when the plane was trying to land. Additional information wasn't immediately available.

