1 of 2 ex-St. Louis officers convicted in civil rights case

A third officer, Stephen Korte, was acquitted of lying to the FBI and the civil rights charge at the first trial.

Federal prosecutors argued that officers mistakenly believed Hall was a protester during a demonstration following the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white officer accused of killing a Black suspect. Boone and Myers are white.

Hall told jurors he didn’t identify himself to his fellow officers because he didn’t want bystanders to know he was an undercover officer.

Hall claimed his fellow officers beat him “like Rodney King” and he required multiple surgeries because of his injuries, which he said left him with permanent damage. He settled a lawsuit against the police for $5 million earlier this year.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin told jurors in her closing statements Tuesday that Hall was not committing a crime when he was attacked and there was no probable cause to beat him.

Boone had a history of sending racist texts that celebrated the use of violence against protesters and arrestees, Costantin said. And Myers was captured in Hall’s cellphone video standing over him shortly before Myers used a baton to try and destroy the device, she said.