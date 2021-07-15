1 officer killed, 4 wounded in standoff with Texas gunman

It was not immediately clear what prompted the man to open fire or to barricade himself in the house. However, the standoff capped a string of events that began at 11:17 a.m. Thursday as a state trooper was conducting a traffic stop, Garcia said.

“During that traffic contact, he had a separate individual that was driving recklessly, and as he reported to us, appeared to be trying to bait him into some type of confrontation,” Garcia said.

At 1:12 p.m. Thursday, Levelland police received a report that the complainant's neighbor “was acting strange and was walking around with what appeared to be a large gun,” Garcia said. Arriving officers determined the neighbor's pickup truck matched the description that the trooper provided of the vehicle with the apparently provocative driver at the wheel.

Gacia said investigators believed the man was alone in the house. Concerned about the report that the man was armed, a police negotiator tried to open talks with the suspect, who was hostile and did not want a discussion, Garcia said. Moments later, the suspect opened the front door to the house and opened fire on the Levelland officers. “We did return fire, but it did not appear that we struck the suspect at that time,” the chief said.