1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — One student was injured in a shooting at a North Carolina high school Wednesday and authorities were looking for the suspect, officials said.

Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem was on lockdown after the shooting but all other students were safe, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Christina Howell. Howell said the department was “actively seeking the suspect” but provided no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, which has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene. Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from campus. Students and parents could be seen walking toward a nearby shopping center.

Christopher Johnson said his son told him that he heard the gunshots while in the school gym and students were told to hide because there was an active shooter on the campus.

“You see stuff like this in the media,” said Johnson, whose son was still at the school awaiting transportation to a pickup point. “It’s scary to know that it actually reached out and touched you this time. My son’s not a victim but he’s part of this and he’ll probably remember this forever.”