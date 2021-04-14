1 Texans QB accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security

HOUSTON (AP) — One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week.

In court documents filed late Tuesday, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she “reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed.”

Buzbee has said the women have faced death threats and attacks on social media since accusing Watson and had wanted them to be allowed to remain anonymous.

The women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.