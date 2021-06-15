10 California residents get $1.5M richer via vaccine jackpot

Newsom, a Democrat, faces an expected recall election and his critics have called the taxpayer-money giveaways a publicity stunt. Vaccine incentives nationwide have ranged from beer to season tickets to vacations.

Ghaly said the state does not have specific data benchmarks that would prompt a return to restrictions and that local officials are expected to monitor their cases numbers and vaccination rates in the coming months.

“There is not a trigger,” he said.

More than 3.6 million people have tested positive for the virus in California and over 62,000 state residents died — figures that are higher than anywhere else in the country, though the nation’s most populous state had a lower per capita death rate than most others.

Now, California has one of the lowest rates of infection in the country — below 1%, and more than 70% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

Still, Newsom said state officials will continue to urge people to get vaccines for themselves and their children. On Tuesday, the state reported that 977 people with confirmed COVID cases were hospitalized — including 251 in intensive care units.

“This is not a day where we announce ‘mission accomplished,’ ” he said.