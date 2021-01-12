10 largest US jackpots

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)

3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)

4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

