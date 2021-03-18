$100,000 bail for woman with history of airline stowaways

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered a 69-year-old woman with a history of stowing away on airliners be held in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, two days after she was arrested at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where judges have previously prohibited her from going.

“You didn’t just go for a walk, you went to the one place you specifically can’t go ... O’Hare Airport,” Cook County Judge David Navarro told Marilyn Hartman before ordering her held in lieu of $100,000 bail on a charge of escaping from electronic monitoring.

While the order means Hartman would have to post $10,000 to secure her release, she may be in custody until trial because her visit to the airport violated previously bail and probation on earlier cases. She will be held without bail on those issues until at least Monday, when she goes before a judge on those matters.