11 days to go: Georgia 'going downhill' for Dems; Obama gets midterm do-over; GOP wave tested in Ohio

There are 11 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, video from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.

STORY OF THE DAY

Democrats cautiously campaign on Jan. 6, democracy threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaking last year on the House floor, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan angrily bemoaned the lack of bipartisanship after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and said Republican opposition to an investigative commission was a “slap in the face” to the law enforcement officers assaulted by then-President Donald Trump's supporters that day.

Ryan has trodden more carefully this year as he runs for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, a onetime battleground state that has trended rightward in the Trump era. At a recent debate, his Republican opponent, JD Vance, charged that Ryan has an “obsession” with the insurrection and called the Jan. 6 House committee’s investigation a “political hit job” on Trump.

“I don’t want to talk about this any more than anybody else,” Ryan shot back. “I want to talk about jobs. I want to talk about wages. I want to talk about pensions ... but, my God, you’ve got to look into it.”

Ryan's cautiousness is a reflection of the political divide that remains nearly two years after the violent Capitol insurrection spurred by Trump's lies of a stolen 2020 presidential election. Full story here:

***

MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE

***

WATCH

***

SENATE IN FOCUS: OHIO

Republican wave tested by competitive Senate race in Ohio A surprising dynamic is taking shape in Ohio, where Republicans are hoping to ride a wave of national discontent with Democrats to take control of the Senate. Less than two weeks before Election Day, the race is more competitive than initially expected. Republican JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author-turned-first time candidate, may still win in a state that former President Donald Trump carried by 8 percentage points twice. But most polls show Vance roughly tied with Democrat Tim Ryan, the 10-term congressman running against Vance as a moderate. That's even as incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine leads his Democratic rival by double digits.

Real Clear Politics polling average: J.D. Vance (R) 47.5%, Tim Ryan (D) 45.3%

***

PODCAST

***

WE EXPLAIN

What happens if a ballot is damaged or improperly marked? Election workers reconstruct or “duplicate” ballots that are damaged or improperly marked. That involves transcribing a voter’s choices from the damaged ballot onto a new ballot that can be scanned and counted. That can sound strange to those not familiar with election administration. But the process is a legitimate method for ensuring votes aren't discarded simply because a ballot can't be read by a machine. Ballot duplication is also used for ballots cast by overseas and military voters. The exact process varies by state but is often done by representatives of different political parties.

***