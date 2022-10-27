12 days to go: Republicans already challenging voting; Liz Cheney endorses Democrat; key Alaska debate

In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested battleground states, both candidates for governor in Pennsylvania bring religion into their campaigns. It shows up in their words, ads and rallies -- but in starkly different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has many hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery to promote a belief in America as a Christian nation. Democrat Josh Shapiro says his Jewish faith inspires him into public service, while he builds a coalition of Black clergy and other progressive religious groups, including Christians and Jews, and the non-religious.