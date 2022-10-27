 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
12 days to go: Republicans already challenging voting; Liz Cheney endorses Democrat; key Alaska debate

  • Updated
There are 12 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, videos and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.

Election 2022 Legal Challenges

Rolls of "I Voted Early" stickers await voters in the final hours of early voting in the primary election in Noblesville, Ind., May 2, 2022.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun.

More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.

The cases likely preview a potentially contentious post-election period and the strategy stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden. Full story here:

CNN's David Chalian discusses a clip from "The Candidate: Blake Masters," a documentary produced by Tucker Carlson Originals where former President Trump took Arizona Senate hopeful Blake Masters to task after Masters said in a debate that he hadn't seen evidence of election fraud in Arizona.

GOVERNOR'S RACE IN FOCUS: PENNSYLVANIA

In Pa. governor's race, faith surfaces in contrasting ways

In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested battleground states, both candidates for governor in Pennsylvania bring religion into their campaigns. It shows up in their words, ads and rallies -- but in starkly different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has many hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery to promote a belief in America as a Christian nation. Democrat Josh Shapiro says his Jewish faith inspires him into public service, while he builds a coalition of Black clergy and other progressive religious groups, including Christians and Jews, and the non-religious.

Real Clear Politics polling average: Josh Shapiro (D) 48.7%, Doug Mastriano (R) 42.3%

THE BATTLE FOR THE SENATE

