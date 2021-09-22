12th inmate dies as New York City's jail crisis intensifies

NEW YORK (AP) — An inmate on a New York City jail barge died Wednesday after a medical emergency, the city’s Department of Correction said. It is at least the 12th death of a city inmate this year and the second this week amid what some elected officials and advocates have deemed a “humanitarian crisis” in the city's lockups.

The Department of Correction said in a statement that the inmate at the Vernon C. Bain Center, a floating Bronx jail across the East River from the Rikers Island jail complex, appeared to be in medical distress and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10:50 a.m.

Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said he was “devastated to see that we have yet another death in custody, and determined to stop this heartbreaking trend."

“We are doing all we can to remedy the unprecedented crisis we are experiencing in our jails. My thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s loved ones,” Schiraldi said.

The Department of Correction identified the inmate as Stephen Khadu, who had been held on a second-degree murder charge since December 2019. The cause of death is under investigation by the city medical examiner’s office. City officials had conflicting information on Khadu's age, but placed him at being in either his 20s or 30s.