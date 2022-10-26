 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

13 days left: Nevada county begins hand-counting ballots; Biden's efforts to crack down on 'junk fees'

  • 0

There are 13 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, video and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.

STORY OF THE DAY

Biden-Junk Fees

FILE - President Joe Biden announces his administration's plans to eliminate junk fees for consumers, Oct. 26, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. With time running out before the election, President Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge consumers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.

With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'

With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation have eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.

Biden was joined by Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the nation's financial watchdog agency created after the Great Recession. The bureau is targeting overdraft fees charged by banks as well as bad check fees, which are levied against a bank customer when a check isn't valid.

People are also reading…

The bureau's guidance would make it illegal for banks to charge an overdraft fee on a transaction when a customer's account shows a positive balance at the time of a purchase, or when they withdraw money from their account.

Full story:

***

MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE

***

WATCH

Sean Hannity, left, interviews Northwest Indiana Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green on Tuesday's episode of "Hannity" on the Fox News Channel.

***

HOUSE IN FOCUS: INDIANA'S FIRST DISTRICT

GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party

GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party

Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green is eyeing an upset in an Indiana U.S. House district that has been Democratically controlled for nearly a century. Green is vying to be the second ever Black Republican woman in the House. She epitomizes a push by national Republicans to encourage congressional runs by women, people of color and military veterans. The GOP says it has broken party records for diversity in its House incumbents and candidates in next month's election. Democrats say their slate of incumbents and candidates is far more diverse. They criticize some prominent House Republicans for advancing racist political themes. Green is seeking to unseat Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan.

***

PODCAST

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

WE EXPLAIN

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Oz focuses on Fetterman's policies, not health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News