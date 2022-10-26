13 days left: Nevada county begins hand-counting ballots; Biden's efforts to crack down on 'junk fees'

There are
13 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, video and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus. STORY OF THE DAY
FILE - President Joe Biden announces his administration's plans to eliminate junk fees for consumers, Oct. 26, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. With time running out before the election, President Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge consumers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
Patrick Semansky - staff, AP
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'
With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation have eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
Biden was joined by Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the nation's financial watchdog agency created after the Great Recession. The bureau is targeting overdraft fees charged by banks as well as bad check fees, which are levied against a bank customer when a check isn't valid.
The bureau's guidance would make it illegal for banks to charge an overdraft fee on a transaction when a customer's account shows a positive balance at the time of a purchase, or when they withdraw money from their account.
MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE WATCH
Sean Hannity, left, interviews Northwest Indiana Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green on Tuesday's episode of "Hannity" on the Fox News Channel.
HOUSE IN FOCUS: INDIANA'S FIRST DISTRICT
Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green is eyeing an upset in an Indiana U.S. House district that has been Democratically controlled for nearly a century. Green is vying to be the second ever Black Republican woman in the House. She epitomizes a push by national Republicans to encourage congressional runs by women, people of color and military veterans. The GOP says it has broken party records for diversity in its House incumbents and candidates in next month's election. Democrats say their slate of incumbents and candidates is far more diverse. They criticize some prominent House Republicans for advancing racist political themes. Green is seeking to unseat Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan.
PODCAST WE EXPLAIN
Why might live election results fluctuate?
The short answer:
The short answer: People make typos sometimes.
As local election offices across the U.S. count millions of votes on election night, they share the results with polling firms, which transmit them to viewers watching live on their TV, laptop or phone screens.
Along the way, humans reporting these results occasionally transpose two digits, add an extra zero or swap candidate tallies, causing false vote counts to temporarily appear in news graphics and social media updates.
Here's why that's not a big deal:
David Goldman
Caught! ...Fixing an error
In recent years, hawk-eyed viewers at home have noticed some of these brief election-night slip-ups and used them to falsely claim they'd caught TV networks or election offices switching or deleting votes to rig the results.
However, these small mistakes are not a sign of anything nefarious — and fortunately, quality control measures in election offices and polling firms ensure they happen rarely and get fixed quickly.
In elections offices, clerks test voting equipment before voting begins to ensure tabulators are functioning properly. On Election Day, poll workers report any issues with results, such as differences between the number of voters who cast a ballot and the number of votes recorded. After voting is complete, officials use canvass and certification processes to continue hunting for discrepancies and verify tallies.
Companies that track down these local election results and share them with media outlets on election night also have safeguards in place to catch errors. These measures include questioning unusual data, using computer software to identify discrepancies and employing quality control analysts to check the numbers.
John Froschauer
How does the AP do it?
The Associated Press, one of several companies that does this type of real-time vote reporting, sends thousands of local stringers to county election offices on election night to call in raw vote count totals. The AP employees who take the stringers’ calls ask questions to make sure the information is accurate, including asking whether there are problems in the stringer’s county, and challenging details if the results seem suspect.
Since many states and counties display their election night results on websites, some AP data entry staffers monitor those sites and enter results into the database, too, entries that are also checked and rechecked.
Next, automated checks identify data inconsistencies and refer them to a supervisor. And the AP’s team of full-time election research and quality control analysts further monitor and examine the results for anomalies.
Lynne Sladky
What about the networks?
Edison Research, the firm whose data fuels live election night reports from ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC, similarly goes through a quality control process as votes are coming in and afterward, said Executive Vice President Rob Farbman.
In addition, in key states and counties, the company employs two people to look at each vote count before it is reported.
A few errors are inevitable, Farbman said, but “they always get fixed.”
Jose Luis Magana
Photos: The latest scenes from the 2022 campaign trail
Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally on the first day of early voting Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Laxalt is running against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally on the first day of early voting Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Laxalt is running against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Sisolak, the incumbent, is running against Republican challenger Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo for Governor of Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Republican Sarah Palin, a candidate for Alaska's only seat in the U.S. House, answers a question during a forum, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Palin faces U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat; Libertarian Chris Bye, and Republican Nick Begich in the Nov. 8, 2022, election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Mark Thiessen
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican seeking re-election, answers a question during a candidate forum, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. She faces Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro in the Nov. 8, 2022, election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Mark Thiessen
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, thanks supporters following a discussion with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at Stolen Sun Craft Brewing Company in Exton, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
Supporters of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, take photos with his campaign bus in Exton, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
A campaign sign reads "Phillies Fans for Fetterman" during a discussion event in Exton, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
Lily Glazer, 7, decorates her face with Shapiro-Davis stickers during a "Rally to Defend Choice with Attorney General Josh Shapiro," Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
Supporters gather at City Hall for a "Rally to Defend Choice with Attorney General Josh Shapiro," Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for governor, speaks during a rally, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Joe Lamberti
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., center, claps along to music during a political event at a Mexican restaurant, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Masto is running against Republican candidate Adam Laxalt. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Republican challenger state Sen. Brian Dahle spar during their debate held by KQED Public Television in San Francisco, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)
Rich Pedroncelli
A voting sign stands during the first day of early voting at Lark Library on Monday, Oct. 24 2022, in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
Delcia Lopez
Sen. Marco Rubio reacts to a speaker on the first day of voting in Miami, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Sydney Walsh/Miami Herald via AP)
Sydney Walsh
Susan Fischer, a supporter of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, carries a sign outside the Sunrise Theatre ahead of a debate between DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Caps hang on lines as supporters of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sell merchandise outside the Sunrise Theatre to raise funds for the St. Lucie County Republican Party ahead of a debate between DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Supporters of Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist and Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis stand outside the Sunrise Theatre ahead of their debate, in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Supporters of Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis stand outside the Sunrise Theatre ahead of a televised debate between Crist and DeSantis in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, shakes hands with his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist at the start of their televised debate, at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from left, shakes hands with Chelsea Grimes, right, fiancee of former Gov. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., second from right, while Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, left, shakes hands with Crist at a gubernatorial debate at the Sunrise Theatre, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP, Pool)
Crystal Vander Weit
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures alongside his wife Casey following a televised debate against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP, Pool)
Crystal Vander Weit
