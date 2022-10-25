 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

14 days to go: Fetterman, Oz debate today; Biden's closing argument; Obama endorses; NY race tightens

  • 0

There are 14 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, video and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.

STORY OF THE DAY

Biden

President Joe Biden greets people after speaking during a visit to the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. 

Biden's midterm 'closing argument': Look at the alternative

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Republicans increasingly confident about victory in this year’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden dismissed the polls in a speech at Democratic Party headquarters Monday, saying there’s still time for “one more shift” that will help his party.

“If we get people out to vote, we win,” Biden said to scores of Democratic organizers who cheered and chanted as he entered the room for what he called his “closing argument.” Campaign workers around the country tuned in via livestream for the pep talk, delivered 15 days from Election Day.

People are also reading…

The speech was Biden’s latest attempt to turn the midterms into a choice between Democrats and Republicans, rather than a referendum on his unpopular administration at a time of entrenched economic dissatisfaction. Full story:

***

MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE

***

WATCH

With just over two weeks until Election Day, the candidates for governor of New York, Hochul and Zeldin, talked the increase in crime. CeFaan Kim has the story.

***

SENATE IN FOCUS: NORTH CAROLINA

Obama endorses Beasley in crucial Senate race for Democrats

Obama endorses Beasley in crucial Senate race for Democrats

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in a new campaign ad. Democrats are targeting the Southern swing state as one of the few where they have a strong shot at flipping a seat in the evenly split chamber. North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests between Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Beasley is the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court. Budd is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. With Republicans projected to make gains in the House in November, Beasley’s race is an essential pickup for Senate Democrats who hope to retain control of at least one chamber.

Real Clear Politics polling average: Budd (R) 47%, Beasley (D) 43.3%

***

PODCAST

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

WE EXPLAIN

***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish man trekking to World Cup goes missing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News