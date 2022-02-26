 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

14 shot at Vegas hookah parlor; 1 dead and 2 critically hurt

  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor and police said one person died and that two of the victims suffered critical injuries.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people, said police Capt. Dori Koren.

Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Police went to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls, Koren said.

Officers secured the scene and rendered aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR, Koren said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Heelan Basketball Sisters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News