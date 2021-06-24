14 whooping cranes hatched in Louisiana this year; 4 survive

L7-11 and her first mate, L8-11, were among 10 birds released as captive-bred juveniles in 2011 to start a resident flock in Louisiana. L8-11 was shot and killed in 2018.

The flock currently numbers 70, the department said. About 10 juveniles less than 1 year old are usually brought to join it every year, but none were added last fall because the coronavirus pandemic pretty much halted captive breeding in 2020.

The birds typically mature at 3 to 5 years of age, and about one-third of those in Louisiana's flock are at most 3 years old, the department said.

There are only about 800 whooping cranes in the world, according to the International Crane Foundation. All are descended from about 15 that survived hunters and habitat loss in a flock that migrates between Texas and Alberta, Canada.

About 500 birds are now in that flock, the only one that is self-sustaining. There are about 140 captive whooping cranes and 80 in a flock taught to migrate between Wisconsin and Florida with ultralight aircraft.