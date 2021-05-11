14-year-old boy held on murder in 13-year-old girl's death

ST. JOHNS, Fla. (AP) — Classmates, friends and family members gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of a 13-year-old cheerleader whose body was found in the northeast Florida woods. Authorities said her community pointed to a 14-year-old neighbor in her death.

The juvenile made his first appearance in court, via a Zoom call which his parents were also on. A judge ordered him held on a second-degree murder charge for 21 days in the death of Tristyn Bailey. State attorney's officials told the judge they would likely have a decision by then on whether he will be tried as an adult.

Tristyn was last seen early Sunday morning at the community center in the Durbin Crossing community south of Jacksonville. The two teens lived in the neighborhood and attended nearby Patriot Oaks Academy, where Tristyn was a cheerleader.

Tanya White, one of her cheer coaches, remembered the teen's “beautiful smile and presence."

“She always was the first to hug me,” White said at Monday night's vigil. “She was officially my favorite.”

Flowers and notes to Tristyn and her family were left outside the community center where she was last seen.