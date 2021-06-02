14-year-old Florida girl shot during shootout with deputies, sheriff says

Authorities said the children fired at the deputies four separate times over the next 35 minutes. At one point, Chitwood said, an officer went close enough to the home to toss a cellphone inside to try to talk to them.

"They were traversing the length of that house and opening fire on deputies from different angles," Chitwood said. "They were out on the pool deck, they shot from the bedroom window, they shot from the garage door. This is like Bonnie and Clyde at 12 years old and 14 years of age."

The girl eventually came out of the garage with the shotgun and pointed it at deputies. They repeatedly asked her to drop the weapon, Chitwood said. She walked back into the garage.

"She comes back a second time and that's when deputies open fire and she takes multiple rounds," Chitwood said.

As the deputies provided medical aid to the girl, the boy, who was armed with the AK-47, surrendered, the release said.

"Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old," the sheriff said. "If it wasn't for their training and their supervision… Somebody would have ended up dead."