15 migrants, driver injured after chase with Texas deputies

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fifteen migrants and another individual were injured after the truck they were in rolled over following a high-speed chase with Texas deputies on Sunday, according to authorities.

A deputy had pulled over the truck around 8 a.m. in Medina County, located west of San Antonio, when one person fled the vehicle before it sped off, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase continued into nearby Bexar County, where the driver lost control and the truck rolled over several times.

Fifteen migrants were found in the truck as well as a driver who is from Austin.

Two people were taken by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital and the other individuals in the truck were transported by ambulance, according to authorities.

Officials say two of the individuals were in critical condition. The conditions of the others were not immediately known.

Authorities say the driver, whose name was not immediately released and had a gun in the truck, is facing several charges.

