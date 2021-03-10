160 years later, Confederate constitution an ignoble relic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — With the nation locked in debates over Confederate symbols, the very document that laid out the legal framework of a government built to preserve slavery will spend its 160th anniversary where it spends nearly every other day: tucked away in a university archive.

The Confederate Constitution is a forgotten relic of an ignoble cause that remains contentious generations after the Civil War ended, yet few people even know of its existence or final resting place. Historians say better knowledge of the document would help people — particularly Southern whites who downplay the role of slavery in the war — understand what was at the core of the Confederacy.

And that, the constitution and other documents spell out, were slavery and white supremacy, historians say. While banning the importation of Africans from anywhere but Confederate states, the constitution also prohibited laws that would interfere with “the right of property in negro slaves.”

“It’s not ancient history, and I think coming to terms with it is something Southern whites need to do,” said Paul Finkelman, who specializes in Southern history and serves as president of Gratz College, a small school in Philadelphia.