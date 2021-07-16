18-year-old going to space with Jeff Bezos after $28 million mystery bidder bails

The $28 million bid was far higher than most had anticipated the auction would fetch. Blue Origin donated the money to its nonprofit group, Club for the Future, which is focused on encouraging science and tech education among children. Club for the Future in turn donated $19 million of that money to a variety of space-focused nonprofits, including the Brooke Owens Fellowship, which is a women-in-tech scholarship fund, and the famed but financially struggling Space Camp in Alabama.

Blue Origin has spent the better part of the last decade running the suborbital New Shepard rocket through a series of successful test flights that have been fully automated and, thus far, carried no humans. The company announced last month that it was finally ready to begin scheduling flights for passengers and that Bezos, the Amazon billionaire who founded Blue Origin in 2000, would be on the first-ever mission.