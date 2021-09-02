1st Afghan refugee since Taliban takeover arrives in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As a member of the Hazara minority in Afghanistan, Azim Kakaie would have had no access to higher education under the Taliban. Instead, over the past two decades he turned a love for aviation into an air-traffic control job in Kabul, he said Thursday.

Kakaie was working at the airport as the swift takeover by the Taliban engulfed Kabul last week. He had to board an evacuation plane before his family could join him. This week he became the first Afghan refugee to arrive in Utah since the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

“I had to abandon everything that I had made in 34 years of my life. Start from zero,” he said.

Kakaie boarded a plane quickly because he was already at the airport, but his wife had to try for days, enduring beatings from Taliban fighters at checkpoints that blocked her from the airport, he said. Finally, on the fourth day she was able to get through along with two other relatives — just 30 minutes before a devastating suicide bombing killed 13 U.S. troops and more than 160 Afghans.

“Those young American heroes,” he said. “That is going to be in my heart for the rest of my life.”