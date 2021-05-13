1st ballot test of governor's pandemic powers starts in PA

Democratic lawmakers have largely stuck with Wolf, and courts rejected attempts to end the governor's disaster declaration or lift his orders.

The amendments on Tuesday's ballot would cause such a significant erosion of executive authority that Wolf and his emergency disaster director have called it reckless and a threat to a functioning society.

“Both of these questions undermine our democracy,” Wolf said Wednesday during a news conference at a fire station in suburban Harrisburg. “They take away our ability to respond to emergencies.”

The questions ask voters to end a governor's emergency disaster declaration after 21 days and to give lawmakers the unilateral authority to extend or end it with a majority vote.

Current law allows a governor to issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend it without limit. The constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers to end the declaration.

The proposals emerged from the Republican-controlled Legislature last summer, amid deep frustration over Wolf extending broad shutdowns of business activity beyond a few weeks, as Pennsylvania endured the first of what would become three spikes in COVID-19 cases. More than 26,000 Pennsylvanians have succumbed to the virus, according to state figures.