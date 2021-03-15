1st US ministers' Japan visit under Biden to focus on China

TOKYO (AP) — Concerns about China's growing influence in the region is expected to be a main focus when two ministers of President Joe Biden's administration visits Japan for their first in-person talks with their Japanese counterparts.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are on their way to Tokyo to meet their counterparts and other top officials as they try to reaffirm America's commitment to the region and their alliance following Donald Trump's temperamental approach.

The two secretaries are holding so-called “two plus two” diplomatic and security talks with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday.

“The United States is now making a big push to revitalize our ties with friends and partners — both in one-to-one relationships and in multilateral institutions — and to recommit to our shared goals, values, and responsibilities,” Blinken and Austin said in a piece published Monday in the Washington Post.

Despite the U.S. and others that share the values and principles to keep an open Indo-Pacific region, China is “all too willing to use coercion to get its way,” the two ministers said. “Here again, we see how working with our allies is critical."