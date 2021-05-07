1st week of landmark trial against opioid distributors ends

During the trial, attorneys for the manufacturers have attempted to shift the blame away from their clients by arguing that what happens after delivery is out of the suppliers’ control, and that West Virginia’s labor-intensive mining and industrial sectors may have led to workers with a greater need for painkillers. They also pointed out that the companies had no authority over illicit street drugs, the cause of the current crisis.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs expect to call several more witnesses next week, and the trial may last into mid-June.

Rader’s emergency response to drug overdoses was featured in the 2017 film “Heroin(e),” which also included a Cabell County judge and a ministry leader. It was released by Netflix and nominated for the Academy Award for best documentary short subject.

“This day has been a long time coming,” Rader said after leaving the federal courthouse in Charleston, according to The Herald-Dispatch. “This day is for all those suffering from substance use disorder who have lost their lives or have lost a loved one from this horrible disease.”

Huntington was once ground zero for the addiction epidemic until a quick response program that formed in 2017 drove the overdose rate down. But the pandemic undid much of the progress.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Herald-Dispatch.

