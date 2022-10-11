2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets US record

Travis Gienger from Anoka, Minn., embraces his winning pumpkin at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Travis Gienger from Anoka, Minn., stands behind his winning pumpkin at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Travis Gienger, right, from Anoka, Minn., watches as his winning pumpkin is lifted and weighed at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds.
Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.
"Minnesota has a great midyear, but our spring in our parts is really, really tough. So to do it in Minnesota, it just shouldn't happen," Gienger said. "It's like winning the Tour de France on a big wheel. You know, you can only hope, but it worked."
Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.
"You think driving in a snowstorm is bad? Try driving one of these things," he said.
