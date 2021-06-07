2 arrested in California road rage killing of 6-year-old

They were being jailed on $1 million bail. It wasn't immediately known whether they had attorneys to speak for them.

Spitzer said charges being considered included murder “for doing a reckless act" that results in death and shooting into an occupied vehicle, which carries a possible sentence of seven years in state prison but with sentencing enhancements could bring 25 years to life.

Spitzer said the little boy killed doing what so many of us do every day — ride on the freeways — gripped the county of 3 million people.

“It’s because it could have happened to any one of us,” he said.

“We've all gotten upset at other motorists, other motorists have been upset at us," the DA said. “I've thrown some gestures about myself. But it's never come to a situation of violence and certainly not in my realm or your realm to the loss of a life."

He noted that boy was buried by the family within hours of the news conference.

“I do want to promise today, when Aiden was put below ground, that we will get justice for him," Spitzer said. “We have to promise him that.”

