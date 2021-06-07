2 arrested in California road rage killing of 6-year-old

“On behalf of Border Division Chief Omar Watson, and the Santa Ana Area, we are deeply grateful for the professionalism and tireless commitment of our investigators who have worked on this case from day one to find those responsible for Aiden's death,” California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray said in Sunday's statement.

Watson added: “The Department has been in regular contact with the victim's family and I assure you they, like us, are committed to seeing justice served.”

The arrests came a day after the memorial service for Leos, who was remembered as a child with a vocabulary beyond his years who exuded warmth and tenderness.

“He gave us such joy, giving us purpose to our life. I felt so honored to be Aiden’s mommy,” his mother, Joanna Cloonan, said during the service Saturday.

Eriz and Lee were being held in an Orange County jail for lack of $1 million bail each, online jail records show. Their relationship was not immediately known.

This version corrects the names of the suspects to Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee, not Eriz Marcus Anthony and Lee Wynne.

