2 brothers arrested; bodies found buried in Illinois yard

A police officer walks near the barricade along Center Avenue in Lyons, Ill., where authorities believe they've uncovered bodies in the backyard on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Authorities are planning to excavate the suburban Chicago backyard this weekend after two adult brothers found living in what police called a “hoarder home” said they had buried the bodies of their mother and sister there.
Officials wait in front of a house in Lyons, Ill., where police are investigating a back yard where two brothers said they buried their mother and sister, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Police have discovered two containers in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that he buried the bodies of his mother and sister there years ago.
LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Police discovered two containers Saturday in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that the bodies of his mother and sister were buried there years ago.
The man and a brother were also arrested, though no charges were filed while police try to confirm the identities of the remains, said Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion.
Autopsies were planned. Herion called it a “sad situation."
The investigation began after officers were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Officers found the home filled with debris and feces and no running water. The two brothers were living there.
Herion said one brother disclosed that their mother, who was in her 70s, had died in 2015 after their sister pushed her down stairs. The man said the sister died in 2019 after an illness.
Herion quoted a brother as saying the bodies were buried in the yard for financial reasons. The state has no record of the women’s deaths.
The brothers were staying at a hotel while police worked at the property Friday. During the dig, and before their arrest, they were sitting in chairs under a tree down the street, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
