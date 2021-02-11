 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting
View Comments
AP

2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two bystanders were wounded Thursday after an argument outside a hospital emergency room ended in gunfire, New Orleans police said.

The late morning shooting at University Medical Center left a man with a shoulder wound and a woman with a hip wound. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said both victims were in stable condition and neither injury was believed to be life-threatening.

Ferguson said a woman arguing with a man fired multiple shots outside the building. The bullets traveled through glass at the entrance and struck the victims.

The woman was arrested and the man was detained for questioning. A lockdown at the hospital was lifted shortly after noon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida residents react to Trump impeachment trial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida residents react to Trump impeachment trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News