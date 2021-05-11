2 California police officers fatally shot within 24 hours

Benedetti, a 12-year law enforcement veteran and a detective in San Luis Obispo, was fatally injured in a shootout in an apartment in the Central Coast city, officials said during a news conference.

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Benedetti who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Tuesday. "His tragic death underscores the dangers that are routinely faced by those who courageously risk their lives to protect communities throughout California, and we will never forget his sacrifice.”

Benedetti and five other officers had been at the apartment for an investigation into items stolen in a string of late-night commercial burglaries in the city that's about 200 miles (321.87 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Police said gunman Edward Zamora Giron had been lying in wait inside the apartment and fired at the officers before shooting and killing himself. He also had wounds sustained in the shootout. Police initially said that he had been killed by officers' fire.

Officers arrived at the apartment in San Luis Obispo around 5 p.m. to serve the warrant, seeking the stolen property from the commercial burglaries over the past week, said Brian Amoroso, acting chief of the police department.