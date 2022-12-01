 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

2 charged in death of Missouri child who ingested fentanyl

  • Updated
  • 0

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday.

The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, of Florissant, are charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child. They are being held without bond.

A police spokesman did not have information about the relationship between the couple and the child.

Online court records do not name attorneys to speak for the defendants.

Detectives found a large amount of drug paraphernalia, powder residue, capsules and firearms at the home, according to the probable cause statement.

Both defendants admitted they knew the child ingested fentanyl and did not seek medical attention for her, according to the statement.

A second toddler in the home was evaluated and is in good health, police said.

